A layoff is never easy to talk about, especially when you're thousands of miles from home. That's the situation Kaish Ansari, a techie originally from Uttar Pradesh working as a data engineer at JPMorgan in Glasgow, found himself in recently and the video of the call he made to his father back in India has now gone properly viral.
Ansari posted the clip on Instagram, admitting he was nervous going in.
Losing a job abroad brings its own set of worries money, visa status, what to tell people back home and he wasn't sure how his father would react.
Turns out, there was no lecture waiting for him. No panic, no barrage of questions about what went wrong. His father's response was simple:
"It is Allah's will. And something better might happen in the future." He wasn't interested in the details of the layoff he just wanted to know how his son was holding up emotionally.
That's the bit that seems to have struck a chord with everyone who's watched it. Ansari later wrote that he shared the video not looking for sympathy, but so that others going through a rough patch would know they're not alone.
"Getting laid off is painful," he wrote. "No matter how experienced you are or how hard you've worked, suddenly losing your job can make you question yourself, your career, and your future. But sometimes, one conversation with your parents reminds you of what really matters."
The clip has racked up over 8 lakh views, more than 51,000 likes, and over a thousand comments — plenty of them calling the father's reaction nothing short of "king mentality."
One commenter said Ansari was lucky to have a dad who got it. Another zeroed in on the smile at the end of the call, reading it as quiet reassurance that his son wasn't facing this alone.
For Ansari, that one phone call seems to have done what pep talks rarely manage — it didn't erase the setback, but it put it in perspective. A layoff, as his father put it, is one event in a career, not the end of one.
And judging by his own words since, Ansari has taken that to heart, treating the moment as fuel to get back up and keep going rather than something to be ashamed of.
Stories like this keep surfacing as tech layoffs continue to hit professionals across the UK, the US, and India.
What made this one stand out wasn't the job loss that part is depressingly common these days but the reminder that sometimes the people closest to us can talk us off the ledge with just a few words.
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