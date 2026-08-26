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'It's Allah's will': Techie's layoff call with father goes viral, wins internet

Losing a job abroad brings its own set of worries money, visa status, what to tell people back home and he wasn't sure how his father would react.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
'It's Allah's will': Techie's layoff call with father goes viral, wins internet

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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