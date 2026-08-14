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'It's between students and me': CJI Surya Kant raps BCI over move against protesting NALSAR students

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant issued notice to the BCI on a plea filed by NALSAR challenging two circulars issued by the legal regulator. The court agreed to hear the matter after it was mentioned by Senior Advocate K. Parameshwar. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
'It's between students and me': CJI Surya Kant raps BCI over move against protesting NALSAR students
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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