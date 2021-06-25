J-K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter at Shopian, second incident in last three days

Kashmir: A terrorist was killed in an encounter broke with security forces and terrorists in Hajirpora Kachdora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir on Friday.

The Kashmir zone police on Twitter shared the information, it wrote: “1 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow."

A police officer said, “ Joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area."

He added, “The joint team of forces when cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired upon searching team which was retaliated and a encounter broke. Another security official said that we have input that there are 2-3 terrorists hiding but actual number can be said once operation ends.”

This is the second encounter which happened in the area in last three days On June 23 in an encounter a terrorist was killed there.