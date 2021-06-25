हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J-K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter at Shopian, second incident in last three days

One terrorist killed in encounter at Hajirpora Kachdora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir, security operation is in progress.  

J-K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter at Shopian, second incident in last three days
File photo

Kashmir: A terrorist was killed in an encounter broke with security forces and terrorists in Hajirpora Kachdora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir on Friday.  

The Kashmir zone police on Twitter shared the information, it wrote: “1 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow."

A police officer said, “ Joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area." 

He added, “The joint team of forces when cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist  fired upon searching team which was retaliated and a encounter broke. Another security official said that we have input that there are 2-3 terrorists hiding but actual number can be said once operation ends.” 

This is the second encounter which happened in the area in last three days On June 23 in an encounter a terrorist was killed there. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirshopianIndian Army
Next
Story

India’s 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh

Must Watch

PT9M23S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day