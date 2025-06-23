J-K: 5-Day Remand For Two Arrested In Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

New Delhi: A Jammu court on Monday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) a five-day remand of the two accused arrested earlier in connection with the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack case.

The two accused, identified as Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmed, were brought to a Jammu court, where the Additional District and Session Judge granted the NIA a five-day remand and set the next hearing date as June 27, 2025.

The NIA arrested the two individuals in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack case, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the two accused were identified as Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmed and have been arrested for allegedly harbouring terrorists involved in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Earlier, on Sunday, PDP leader Iltija Mufti appealed to the Central goverment to arrest the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that tourism halted in Pahalgam, "crippling" the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Her remarks come after NIA arrested two men, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, for harbouring terrorists involved in the April 22 terror attack in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in the union territory.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, "Whatever happened in Pahalgam ... is completely condemnable, it was a dastardly attack...Tourism has stopped in Pahalgam, the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has crippled... Because tourism is the backbone of our economy, I appeal to the government to arrest those who carried out this attack as soon as possible, and take some confidence-building measures with the people here."