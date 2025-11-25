J-K: After Major ‘White-Collar’ Terror Module Arrest, Authorities Probe Misuse Of NGOs And Private Citizens

Following the arrest of a major "white-collar" terror module, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their investigation into the potential misuse of private individuals and charitable institutions for illegal activities.

Baramulla police have launched an investigation into alleged financial and operational irregularities, including tax evasion and violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), at two educational trusts: Al Huda Educational Trust and Idarah Fallah-u-Darain Society.

Police have initiated a preliminary investigation (PE) into the financial and operational activities of Al Huda Educational Institute. Following information about possible violations of regulatory and financial compliance standards, as well as encroachment on government land, the investigation has been registered at PS Tangmarg under DDR No. 9 dated 24/11/2025.

A separate case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against another organization, the Idarah Fallah-u-Darain Society, for alleged illegal activities. An FIR has been registered against this society at the Baramulla police station, FIR number 208/2025, for alleged illegal activities under the UAPA.

The Baramulla police initiated the investigation following inputs about possible violations of regulatory norms at these two institutions. The investigation focuses on alleged tax evasion and irregularities in the FCRA. Land matters include reports that one of the institute's buildings was constructed on government land without proper permission. While no arrests have been made from these trusts yet, some electronic gadgets have been seized for investigation.

During the investigation, several coordinated raids were conducted at various locations and assets linked to the association. Several individuals were also detained for questioning.

These actions are part of the police's larger, ongoing preventive measures and crackdown on illegal networks and their ecosystem in the region, aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring law enforcement.

All cases are currently under investigation, and further legal action is expected as evidence is gathered. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the evidence and findings of the investigation.

Previously, police conducted surprise checks of lockers in almost all hospitals in Kashmir as part of a security measure to prevent misuse of hospital facilities.

In addition, police have intensified inspections of chemical and fertilizer shops across Kashmir. This drive aims to prevent the misuse of chemicals and fertilizers for illegal purposes, and dealers have been asked to adhere to safety and documentation regulations.

Officials say these steps are being taken in Jammu and Kashmir following the busting of a white-collar terror module in Kashmir.