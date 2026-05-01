J-K anti-drug crackdown: 147 arrested, Rs 3.7 cr assets attached in Anantnag

Anantnag district has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking, registering 153 cases under the NDPS Act in the first four months of 2026 and arresting 147 individuals allegedly involved in narcotics-related crimes. The large-scale operation, aimed at dismantling drug networks, has led to significant seizures, property attachments, and action against illegal cultivation across the district.

Officials described the operation as part of a sustained campaign to dismantle drug networks and curb substance abuse across the district. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of over 372 kilograms of contraband substances, including cannabis powder, ganja, charas, poppy straw, as well as smaller quantities of brown sugar, heroin, and hundreds of intoxicant tablets. Authorities estimate the total market value of the recovered drugs at over Rs 48 lakh.

In a bid to tackle the supply chain at its roots, police also destroyed illegal narcotic cultivation spread across nearly 190 marlas of land. “This is a significant step toward preventing the production and distribution of drugs at the source,” an official statement noted.

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The enforcement drive extended beyond seizures and arrests. Police confiscated 21 vehicles linked to drug trafficking activities, while also cancelling 10 vehicle registration certificates and nine driving licences linked to offenders.

Targeting the financial backbone of the drug trade, authorities attached properties worth approximately Rs 3.70 crore, including five residential houses and three vehicles believed to have been acquired through illicit means. In a further show of action, three illegally constructed roadside restaurants along NHW-44, reportedly owned by drug peddlers, were demolished.

Reaffirming its commitment to eliminating the drug menace, Anantnag Police urged the public to come forward with any information related to drug trafficking. “Community cooperation is crucial in building a drug-free society,” officials said.

Earlier action by police

On April 28, Srinagar Police attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler. Police acting under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, attached a single-storey residential house along with land measuring 11 Marla's belonging to accused Bilal Ahmad Patoo S/o Ali Mohammad Patoo R/o Sultan Mohalla, Saidakadal, Srinagar. The accused is involved in FIR No. 39/2022 under Sections 8/20-29 of the NDPS Act.

On April 25, Srinagar Police, acting under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act through Police Station Sangam, has seized two immovable properties worth Rs 3.5 crore linked to accused individuals involved in drug trafficking, as part of its sustained efforts to dismantle narcotics networks and curb the spread of illegal drugs in the region.

Police acting under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, attached two immovable properties linked to the accused persons involved in FIR No. 56/2025 under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

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