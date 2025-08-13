The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Wednesday paid solemn tribute to Havildar Ankit Kumar, who made the ultimate sacrifice while foiling the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.

The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector this morning and had killed two terrorists in the same area a few days ago. While foiling the infiltration bid today, Havildar Ankit Kumar lost his life. Search operations are continuing in the area, Army officials have said.

In a statement on X, the Chinar Corps said, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

A day ago as well, Chinar Corps mourned the loss of Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, who died while on operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district, while also saluting his bravery, expressing condolences, and extending solidarity to his family.

In a post on X, the Army said, "Chinar Corps deeply regret the loss of the precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi condoled the deaths of two jawans, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who were killed in Operation Kulgam during ongoing anti-terrorist operations in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff posted on X that General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces saluted the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Kashmir.

They expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stated that they stood firmly by their side in that hour of grief.

In its condolence message, ADGP wrote, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, and all ranks of the Indian Army pay tribute to Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice during duty in Kashmir. The Indian Army expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief and stands firmly with them. General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Kashmir."