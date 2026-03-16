J-K: Asia’s largest tulip garden opens in Srinagar; 20,000 tourists visit on Day 1

Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar was officially opened to the public for the 2026 spring season, with around 1.8 million tulips of nearly 70-75 varieties set to welcome visitors. The iconic garden drew more than 20,000 tourists on the first day, breaking all previous opening-day records.

The garden was inaugurated by Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the start of the annual Kashmir Tulip Festival and the formal beginning of the Valley’s tourism season.

Calling it a fresh beginning for tourism in the region, Abdullah said the bloom symbolises a new chapter for the Valley. “It’s a new start of Kashmir tourism, an official beginning of the main tourist season for the Valley. I hope that the ‘new bloom’ will bring prosperity to all stakeholders connected to tourism,” he said.

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The Chief Minister also stressed the need to reduce reliance on the Netherlands for tulip bulbs. He directed the Floriculture Department to expand local production with the help of institutions such as Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in order to save foreign exchange and strengthen the local economy.

Describing the blooming flowers as a “symbol of resilience”, Abdullah said they send a message of peace and prosperity from Kashmir. He also assured that security agencies would “make their presence felt” at tourist destinations to ensure a safe environment for visitors.

Apart from tulips, the garden also features a wide variety of spring flowers, including hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, irises and ranunculus, adding to the vibrant floral display.

Every year, the garden attracts large numbers of tourists, nature lovers and photographers from across India and abroad during the blooming season, making it one of the most popular spring attractions in Kashmir. Last year, around 8.8 lakh visitors came to see the tulip bloom.

The ongoing festival also includes traditional Kashmiri folk music, handicraft exhibitions and stalls serving local cuisine, giving visitors a taste of the region’s culture.

Tourists on the opening day described the experience as mesmerising, praising the colourful fields of tulips set against the scenic backdrop of Dal Lake. Many said they felt fortunate to witness the beauty of the iconic garden in full bloom.

The Floriculture Department has made special arrangements to ensure a smooth visit for tourists. Authorities have introduced online ticket booking to reduce queues and have also increased parking capacity to accommodate the expected rush of visitors during the festival.