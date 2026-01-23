J-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua district

A small JKP team neutralised a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district, IGP Jammu informed on Friday evening.

T-106

A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district. January 23, 2026

Meanwhile, ANI reported, citing White Knight Corps, that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police on Friday in the general area Parhetar, Kathua. The area was cordoned, and contact was established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, one foreign terrorist was eliminated, and search operations are on.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Further details are awaited.

(this is a developing story)