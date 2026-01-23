J-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua district
A team of officials neutralised a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district. Further details on the matter are awaited.
A small JKP team neutralised a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district, IGP Jammu informed on Friday evening.
A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district.— IGP Jammu (@igp_jammu) January 23, 2026
Meanwhile, ANI reported, citing White Knight Corps, that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police on Friday in the general area Parhetar, Kathua. The area was cordoned, and contact was established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, one foreign terrorist was eliminated, and search operations are on.
Further details are awaited.
(this is a developing story)
