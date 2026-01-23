Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009930https://zeenews.india.com/india/j-k-authorities-neutralise-pakistani-jem-terrorist-in-kathua-district-3009930.html
NewsIndiaJ-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua district
J&K NEWS

J-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua district

A team of officials neutralised a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district. Further details on the matter are awaited. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J-K: Authorities neutralise Pakistani JeM terrorist in Kathua districtPhoto Credit: IANS

A small JKP team neutralised a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district, IGP Jammu informed on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, ANI reported, citing White Knight Corps, that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police on Friday in the general area Parhetar, Kathua. The area was cordoned, and contact was established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, one foreign terrorist was eliminated, and search operations are on. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Further details are awaited. 

(this is a developing story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Goodbye to Chinese smartphone monopoly? India likely to launch domestic phones
Uttar Pradesh
UP:Devotees take holy dip at Saryu Ghat amid chilly weather on Basant Panchami
PM Modi In Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi takes 'CMC govt' jibe at DMK; says voters betrayed
ibps rrb clerk prelims result 2025 out
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check details here
PM Modi kerala
PM Modi notices boy holding his portrait during Kerala rally, says this next..
cbse recruitment 2026
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Admit card for Group A, B and C exams expected soon
ibps rrb clerk prelims result 2025 out
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Admit card for Group A, B and C exams expected shortly
Himachal Pradesh weather
North India turns white as heavy snowfall grips hills, IMD issues fresh alert
Bangladesh news
Bangladesh: BNP leader injured in Dhaka shooting amid rising violence
delhi metro news
Delhi Metro services to start early at 3 am on Republic Day