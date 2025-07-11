J&K Police Seize Properties Belonging To Pakistan-Based Kashmiri Terrorist In Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized properties belonging to a Pakistan-based Kashmiri terrorist handler and top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM) in Kupwara’s Sogam area.

The action was taken against Ghulam Rasool Shah, alias Rafia Rasool Shah, son of Abdul Jabbar Shah. As part of the government’s ongoing crackdown on individuals involved in militancy and anti-national activities, a total of five kanals and three marlas of land were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Shah, who is currently operating from across the border, has been accused of orchestrating and facilitating terror activities in the region for several years.

The property was seized in connection with FIR No. 276/2022, registered at Kupwara Police Station under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 123 of the IPC and sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the UAPA.

This move is seen as part of broader efforts to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational networks of terrorists and their handlers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), continue their crackdown on anti-national elements and the support structures of terrorist organisations in the region.

Earlier on June 21, Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara Police attached immovable properties belonging to two individuals from Monbal, Handwara, who stand accused in a long-pending terrorism case.

The accused individuals whose properties have been attached have been identified as Mohd Shafi Bara and Mustafa.

The attachment has been executed in connection with FIR No. 198/2003 registered at Police Station Handwara under stringent provisions of law including Sections 13 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 2/3 & 3/4 of the Explosives Substances Act, and Sections 120B, 121A, 302, 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Both individuals had exfiltrated to Pakistan and have since been actively involved in promoting terrorism, coordinating terror-related activities from across the border, and orchestrating multiple terror incidents in the region.