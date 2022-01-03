J-K begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to children

Kashmir: Due to the COVID pandemic it’s the education sector that has suffered most across the globe. And in Jammu Kashmir too schools had remained shut for the last three years now. Students who were in beelines today at most of the vaccination centres in Kashmir were very excited.

They are hopeful that this process will not only save them from this pandemic but also believe that after the vaccination process gets complete their schools will reopen and they can focus on their studies as they have already suffered a lot.

Mehak Iqbal ( a class 11th student) said, "it’s very important to get vaccinated and for the education system it’s very good because from past two years we have been affected we are the victim of this, so I appeal to all the students to come forward and get vaccinated. It’s going to help you, we have suffered a lot, and this vaccination will help us we will be practically in classrooms again. And I got vaccinated as I feel it’s a very good thing and going to help me out."

Jammu and Kashmir health department says they are fully prepared for this drive across UT. 8.33 lakh children are to be vaccinated and per day 1.19 vaccination doses will be given to Children, around 1600 vaccination sites are designated in various schools for vaccination centres.

As Jammu Kashmir this time is witnessing sub-zero temperatures and many places are cut because of snow. Department has made special arrangements to take vaccine stock to those areas. Jammu and Kashmir need some 17 lakh vaccine doses to complete this process and already 2.80 lakh vaccines from the Centre.

Additional chief secretary health and medical education Jammu Kashmir Vivek Bhardwaj said, "we have already made an action plan and have discussed with all the concerns, we have around 8.33 lakh children who are to be vaccinated, so we decided our plan and we need 17 lakh vaccines."

"Three days back we have got 2.80 lakh vaccine and we hope and soon we will get more vaccines and we hope we will complete this process very soon. We have stocked the vaccine in all districts we are doing this with collaboration with education department," he added.