J-K: BSF Holds Cycle Rally In Srinagar To Commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, Promote Fit India Movement

The Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Frontier on Sunday organised a mega cycle rally in Srinagar to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas and promote the Fit India campaign. The event, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, saw enthusiastic participation from BSF personnel, local officials.

As part of the broader “Fit India Sundays on Cycle” initiative, the rally aimed to encourage cycling for health and unify communities in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a fit and active India.

The event began with a formal ceremony, including the unfurling of the national flag, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces, particularly those who lost their lives in the Kargil War.

The rally commenced from Nishat Garden, followed a scenic route along the picturesque Dal Lake, and concluded at the Botanical Garden.

Approximately 200 participants took part in the event, including 70 BSF jawans, civil dignitaries, and local youth. The diverse group of cyclists, including civilians, aimed to spread the message of fitness and patriotism.

Participants carried the national tricolor, fostering a sense of national unity, and the event received enthusiastic support from locals along the route.

Officials said, “It’s to highlight the importance of physical fitness for both youth and soldiers,” stating, “Physical fitness is important for youth. And you can understand that whenever there is a soldier, whether he is in the police or anyone else, it is very important for him to remain physically fit, and this is very important for military duty and is a very important part of his curriculum.” They emphasized the rally’s role in promoting fitness and national pride.

By involving local youth and civilians, the rally fostered unity and encouraged community participation in nation-building activities. The warm response from locals along the Dal Lake route underscored the event’s success in connecting with the community.

The BSF has a significant history in Jammu and Kashmir, guarding borders and later taking on counter-insurgency roles since 1990. Events like this rally also reflect the BSF’s efforts to engage positively with local communities, promoting harmony and fitness while maintaining their security mandate. This cycle rally strengthened community ties in Srinagar, aligning with the BSF’s broader mission of security and public engagement.