J-K Budget Session To Begin Today; BJP Holds MLA Meeting, Govt To Raise Statehood Issue

The Budget Session of the Jammu Legislative Assembly is set to begin on Monday with the Congress party, in alliance with the National Conference, expected to raise the issue of restoring statehood.

Ahead of the Budget Session, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma chaired a meeting with the BJP's MLAs to devise a strategy for the session.

Speaking aboutthe statehood issue to ANI, Assembly LoP Sunil Sharma said, "Statehood is not an issue and is outside the jurisdiction of the assembly. They (ruling party) should talk about their commitments. They should talk about their commitments of 200 units of free electricity, free ration, free cylinder, pension, employment."

Sharma said that the party will raise questions on daily issues faced by people, especially relating to governance"

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa said if Congress or Mehbooba Mufti's PDP raise "meaningless issue" then they "will face trouble."

"We should listen to LG's speech peacefully. BJP will make a very positive contribution in the budget session. PDP and Congress are almost in single digit (assembly seats) if they come up with meaningless issues, they will face trouble," Randhawa said.

The BJP MLA from Doda West constituency, Shakti Parihar said that the party will play the role of constructive opposition and raise the issues relating to people's interest.

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh said that they will raise the issue of statehood for J-K and Article 370

"We will raise issues related to our political aspirations and development. We will talk not only about the restoration of statehood (in J&K) but also Article 370. Omar sahib's intentions are not clear about the restoration of statehood (in J&K) but also Article 370. If their intentions were clear, they would have held a meeting with us, not those who oppose it," Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh said.

On Sunday, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir reiterated the demand for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that it's the wish of the region's 1.4 crore people.

"It is the demand of the people... It has nothing to do with the BJP or any other party... 1.4 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir want the state to be restored...," said Mir.

Notably, the restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

On August 2019, the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.