J-K: CIK secures non-bailable warrants against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen leaders in major anti-terror action

In a major step to dismantle terror networks and uphold the rule of law, Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has obtained Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against four operatives of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). The action relates to FIR No. 05/1996, registered at Police Station CIK under Sections 121, 121-A, 153-A, 153-B of the Ranbir Penal Code, read with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA, Srinagar, after reviewing the prosecution’s submissions and examining the case records, issued NBWs against the following absconding accused:

Mohd Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salah-ud-din, son of Ghulam Rasool Shah, resident of Soibugh, Budgam. He is the chief of the so-called United Jihad Council (UJC) and HM, involved in multiple FIRs across the Kashmir Valley as a terrorist operator and instigator.

Ghulam Nabi Khan, also known as Amir Khan, son of Ghulam Rasool Khan, resident of Liver Srigufwara, Anantnag. He serves as Deputy Supreme Commander of HM, coordinating terrorist activities, recruitment, and handling operations linked to various FIRs and central investigations.

Sher Mohammad, also known as Bahadur / Riyaz, son of Sher Ahmad, resident of Malangam, Bandipora. A commander of HM, he is involved in multiple terrorism-related activities under the UAP Act and EIMCO Act.

Nasir Yousuf Qadri, son of Mohammad Yousuf Qadri, resident of Shaltang, Dar Mohalla, Habbakadal, later at Abu-Baker Colony, Bemina, Srinagar. Associated with HM, he is involved in operating Kashmir Media Service (KMS), which propagates anti-state narratives and issues general threats.

Background of the Case

The case dates back to 5 April 1996, when credible information at Police Station CIK revealed that Pakistan-based terrorist handlers were motivating and facilitating Kashmiri youth to undergo terrorist training in PoK/Pakistan to wage war against India.

Investigations gathered substantial material evidence establishing the accused’s prima facie involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities, including radicalisation, recruitment, and facilitation of terrorist operations. Despite sustained efforts, the accused have remained absconding, deliberately evading arrest.

Court Observations

The court noted the gravity of the offences, which directly pertain to waging war against the State and threaten national security. It emphasised that custodial examination of the accused is essential for effective investigation and securing justice. Satisfied with the evidence, the court permitted the issuance of NBWs, directing the Station House Officer/Investigating Officer of Police Station CIK, Srinagar, to execute the warrants and produce the accused before the court promptly.

CIK’s Statement

This decisive legal action highlights CIK’s unwavering commitment to pursuing terror-related cases to their conclusion, regardless of the passage of time. Counter-Intelligence Kashmir remains resolute in safeguarding national security and ensuring that individuals involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of India are brought within the ambit of law.