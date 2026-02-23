J-K: Climate change clouds future of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg

The threat of climate change is casting a shadow over the 6th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, currently underway in Gulmarg, Kashmir. From authorities to athletes, everyone at the inaugural function expressed concern over the region’s increasingly unpredictable weather. Erratic temperatures and dwindling snowfall are forcing officials to consider artificial snow to keep winter sports viable.

Gulmarg, often described as the winter wonderland of Kashmir, is hosting the games for the sixth consecutive time. Around 900 athletes from 25 states and Union Territories are participating this year. However, the abnormal behaviour of the climate has sparked anxiety among players and coaches alike, who warn that continued shifts in weather patterns could threaten the future of India’s winter sports programme.

Athletes Sound the Alarm

Winter games participants have raised concerns about the impact of climate change on training and competition. Kusum Rana, a female athlete, said, “Khelo India is a big platform because national games happen here. Without snow, it’s the only way for us to reach the international level. Gulmarg has very good preparation for these games, but climate is a big challenge. This year we at least have some snow, but one day we may have none. That will be worrying for Indian players, especially for the Olympics, because without snow, how will we practice and compete?”

Rameez Ahmed, a winter sports coach, highlighted the drastic changes over the past decade. “Climate change is a big challenge. Artificial snow may be our only solution. I started coaching in 2009, and Gulmarg used to have 5–8 feet of snow. Practices started from October, but for the past two or three years, we can’t even train in March. If we don’t adapt, our players will have to practice abroad, which is very expensive. Gulmarg needs attention, and everyone should take responsibility for addressing climate change,” he said.

Unseasonal Heat Hits the Region

Recent weather trends illustrate the urgency of the situation. Kashmir experienced mid-April temperatures in February, with Srinagar recording its hottest February day on record—10°C above normal—and Gulmarg hitting an all-time February high of 11.5°C.

Recognising the problem, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the games in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Officials acknowledged that relying solely on natural snowfall is no longer sustainable. “Unseasonal heat and bright sunshine have made snow-based events difficult,” said Omar Abdullah. “While Gulmarg remains the premier location for winter sports in India, we must accept the reality of climate change. Across the world, winter games now rely on artificial snow. Gulmarg will need the same approach for sports and tourism in the future.”

Government Plans for Adaptation

The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering investing in snowmaking facilities to ensure Gulmarg remains a viable international skiing destination. Organisers have been advised to avoid fixing game dates months in advance and instead schedule events 10–15 days after significant natural snowfall to ensure optimal slope conditions.

Scientists have warned that Kashmir is warming faster than the global average, causing environmental shifts and “snow droughts.” The traditional 40-day harsh winter period, from December 21 to January 31, is increasingly unreliable. Over 90% of adventure tourism in the region declined in 2025 due to lack of snow, jeopardising the livelihoods of guides, hoteliers, and instructors.

The Himalayan Glacier, a critical water source for northern India, has lost more than 45% of its area between 1962 and 2025, with the trend accelerating, sounding further alarm bells for the region’s environment and winter sports prospects.