/J-K: Cloudbursts, landslides cut off Doda villages, damage roads and homes

Two cloudbursts tore through the Khal Jugasar belt of Bhalesa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, triggering flash floods that battered roads and left several villages isolated from the rest of the district. Officials confirmed that the sudden downpours released a huge volume of water in a short span, turning roads into rivers of debris. The Thathri-Kilhotran stretch bore the brunt of the damage, with mounds of mud and rubble burying the road entirely and bringing all movement to a standstill. Commuters found themselves stranded for hours on either side, with no way through.
The blockage raised fears about how ambulances and emergency vehicles would reach those in need should a medical crisis arise, given there was no alternative route available.
Link roads to remote villages fared no better; many were either swept away completely or left too damaged to use, isolating large parts of the Bhalesa region and making relief work all the more difficult.
The Bhatiyas area suffered a separate blow when floodwater surged into a government food storage depot, ruining the grain kept there. Locals reckon two to three truckloads' worth of stock was lost, soaked, and buried under water and silt.
Despite the scale of the destruction, there has been some relief: no lives have been lost so far. Residents, however, were frustrated by what they described as a slow response, claiming that clearance work on the roads did not begin for hours, leaving stranded travellers and villagers to fend for themselves. It fell to local youths, transporters and volunteers to step in — helping stranded passengers, directing traffic and supporting those trapped near the blocked road until official restoration efforts finally got underway.
Many in the area say this was avoidable. They have long called for proper drainage channels and flood defences, warnings that residents feel have fallen on deaf ears, leaving the region exposed every time the rains turn heavy.
Adding to the worry, the Chenab River has swollen to nearly a metre above the danger mark following heavy rain in its upper catchment areas. The district administration has issued a high alert, urging people living near the riverbanks to keep their distance and avoid venturing into vulnerable stretches.
Restoration crews have since been sent out to clear the debris and reopen blocked roads, though authorities are keeping a close eye on the skies, warning that further rain could set off more landslides and flash floods.
The devastation wasn't limited to Bhalesa. On Tuesday morning, a landslide struck the upper reaches of Thathri, also in Doda district, after a night of relentless rain. Houses, shops, and vehicles vanished under thick layers of mud and stone.
Residents woke to a scene of crushed buildings and mangled cars, with some climbing atop the debris just to survey the damage. Vehicles lay overturned, half-buried, looking as though they had sunk straight into the earth. Remarkably, no casualties have been reported.
Tahsildar Satish Rana said the rain began around midnight and intensified rapidly. "There was a lot of rainfall which started at 12 o'clock in the night, late at night, probably due to a cloud burst, heavy debris has come in, with people's houses being damaged and muddy waters entering their houses. According to a preliminary count, around 10 houses have been damaged and 25 houses have been damaged," he told ANI.
A local resident, thankful that no one had been hurt, appealed for support. "I thank Allah that there has been no loss of lives, but there has been property damage. The government should assess the extent of the large-scale damage here," he said.
Another resident, Shamauddin, described the terrifying hours before dawn. "At night, after we had gone to sleep, and at 12:30 in the night, we woke up due to the sound of heavy rain. We kept on looking at the water flowing. At around 3 AM, a flood came in and swept everything away. Some locals were thinking that they would be gone then. The condition was very bad then," he recalled.
He added that cars and homes had been swept away or buried, and that only the Sub-Divisional Magistrate had visited the site so far. He appealed for urgent relief for those affected. "There are people who have lost so much, they don't have blankets to sleep properly; at least they should get some help," he said.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Doda had already seen unusually heavy rain the day before the landslide, 26.6 mm on Monday, well above the region's normal of 4.1 mm. Neighbouring areas including Kishtwar, Udhampur, Riasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua also recorded excess rainfall, suggesting the entire belt remains at heightened risk of further flooding and landslides.
(With agencies' inputs)
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