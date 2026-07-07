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J-K: Cloudbursts, landslides cut off Doda villages, damage roads and homes

Officials confirmed that the sudden downpours released a huge volume of water in a short span, turning roads into rivers of debris. The Thathri-Kilhotran stretch bore the brunt of the damage, with mounds of mud and rubble burying the road entirely and bringing all movement to a standstill.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
J-K: Cloudbursts, landslides cut off Doda villages, damage roads and homes
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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