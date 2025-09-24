J-K CM Omar Abdullah Defends 'I Love Muhammad' Slogan Amid Nationwide Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has come out in strong support of the slogan “I Love Muhammad,” asserting that it is a legitimate expression of faith and should not be viewed as offensive. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Abdullah criticised those who oppose the slogan, labeling them as having a “bankrupt mentality.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come in the wake of growing tensions across several areas of the country surrounding the slogan, which gained prominence during a Barawafat procession in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Participants displayed the slogan, prompting objections from certain groups and leading to confrontations with law enforcement.

“Muslims, like adherents of other faiths, have every right to express their love and reverence for their Prophet,” Abdullah said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Clashes Erupt In Leh Amid Ongoing Protests For Statehood And Sixth Schedule | Video

He also emphasised that just as Hindu and Sikh communities publicly display their devotion through images and slogans of their deities and Gurus, Muslims should be afforded the same respect when expressing their faith.

Abdullah remarked, “When and how does it become wrong when Muslims express their faith by writing ‘I Love Muhammad’? It is a bankruptcy of mentality to react negatively.”

His comments come amid a backdrop of protests, processions, and counter-processions across various Indian states, where Muslims have rallied under the slogan to affirm their religious devotion.

The controversy has escalated in some regions, resulting in clashes with police, lathi charges, arrests, and the registration of FIRs. Social media platforms have also seen heated debates and polarized discussions surrounding the issue.

In his address, Abdullah called for mutual respect among communities. “We must learn to respect each other’s religious sentiments. Just as we respect other communities when they display their faith publicly, we expect the same courtesy in return,” he said.

Furthermore, he urged that the slogan should be recognized as an expression of love and respect by Muslims for their Prophet rather than a source of division.