J-K: CM Omar Abdullah dismisses possibility of split in National Conference

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday firmly dismissed any possibility of a split in the National Conference (NC), declaring there was "no Eknath Shinde" in the party, while accusing the BJP of using political pressure to destabilise his government and delay Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah responded sharply to comments from Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

"There is no Eknath Shinde in the National Conference. The Leader of Opposition is impatient to grab the chair of Chief Minister," he said, referencing Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde, who orchestrated a 2022 Shiv Sena rebellion that toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government and installed himself as Chief Minister.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abdullah emphasised the NC's unity, contrasting it with Maharashtra's turmoil.

Also Read: 'We will not allow such attacks to happen again': J-K CM Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam attack anniversary

"Eknath Shinde left his party because the BJP helped him. National Conference is strong, and NC MLAs stand with NC," he asserted.

The Chief Minister downplayed the immediate impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Jammu and Kashmir, noting assembly elections are slated for 2029.

"There may not be much impact in Jammu and Kashmir right now... We have to see what impact such developments have in other states first," he added.

He renewed attacks on the post-Article 370 delimitation exercise.

"We have already felt the heat of delimitation, and everybody knows what delimitation was. It was done to benefit the BJP," Abdullah alleged.

Abdullah also tied the delay in cabinet expansion to the pending statehood issue.

"Cabinet expansion is not taking place because we have not got statehood back. It is not fear that has stopped cabinet expansion, but lack of statehood," he said.

"Till BJP gets power here, they will not allow us to function properly and will not restore statehood," he continued.

He extended his comments to national politics, advocating that Tamil Nadu's single largest party, led by Vijay, should get the first shot at government formation per Supreme Court principles.

"If he proves majority in the Assembly, it is fine. Otherwise, he will have to resign," Abdullah remarked.

Also Read: Omar Abdullah's viral stand: 'Choosing dignity over optics' as he refuses to cut 'tricolour' ribbon | VIDEO