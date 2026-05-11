J-K CM Omar Abdullah heads to Delhi for key meet with HM Amit Shah: Statehood, LG powers, and reservations on agenda

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah departed for New Delhi on Monday for a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, placing restoration of statehood, power-sharing with the Lieutenant Governor (LG), and reservation issues at the forefront of discussions.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Abdullah tempered expectations on statehood, a long-standing demand since J-K was downgraded to a Union Territory in August 2019. "I don’t think that a single meeting will get the statehood back. The process is going on," he said, adding that he consistently raises the issue in every meeting with Shah.

The agenda extends beyond statehood to pressing administrative and constitutional matters. "Besides, there are other issues like the business rules, Advocate General, and reservation issue, which the LG has referred to Delhi," Abdullah said. He emphasised discussing the Transaction of Business Rules for the UT, appointment of the Advocate General, and the reservation policy deferred to the Centre.

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On telecommunications powers, currently vested with the LG for security reasons, Abdullah defended the status quo. "Till security and law and order are with LG, telecommunication power should lie with the LG," he said, highlighting its role in maintaining law and order.

Abdullah also addressed a brewing controversy over his recent comments on liquor shops in Kashmir, which drew flak from opposition parties. Clarifying amid accusations of inconsistency, he said his initial response was rushed due to time constraints. "Liquor shops are for those whose religion allows them to use liquor. No government has so far banned this liquor trade, but that doesn’t mean we will increase its trade. Our religion prohibits it," he asserted. He accused opponents of twisting his words for political gain, noting, "Our government didn’t open any new liquor shop, and we don’t want the youth to fall prey to it."

In lighter remarks, Abdullah congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay on recent southern India developments, quipping, "Better late than never. I had already said that the single largest party should be invited to form the government." On speculation about cabinet expansion or reshuffle in J&K, he was non-committal: "Cabinet expansion and reshuffle will be done at the appropriate time."

The meeting, set for Monday evening, is under intense scrutiny amid ongoing debates over elected government powers versus Raj Bhavan's authority in the UT framework.

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