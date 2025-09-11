J-K CM Omar Abdullah Slams Detention Of AAP MP Sanjay Singh And MLA Mehraj Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly opposed the detention of AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and particularly condemned the arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Speaking to reporters outside his residence in Srinagar, Chief Minister Abdullah said there was no reason to arrest AAP MLA Mehraj Malik. He questioned under which order the action was taken, adding that it was harmful to democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and would send the wrong message to the public.

"It is a reality that Sanjay Singh was locked. Repeatedly, such things are being done. It is said that everything is fine in Jammu and Kashmir (J and K) and a new J and K is emerging, but the reality is that they always adopt a stringent stance against us. It is a fact that they have dealt in a stringent manner by arresting Mehraj Malik (AAP MLA). There was no reason to arrest him. Invoking PSA against an MLA is wrong. They have taken forward this mistake by illegally holding back a Rajya Sabha MP today. Under which order was this done? This is not good for democracy in J&K. This will send a wrong message to the public. Those who are doing all this must correct themselves," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shouldn’t Have Invoked Public Safety Act

Chief Minister Abdullah further argued that if the authorities had genuine concerns about Malik’s conduct, the matter should have been referred to the Speaker of the Assembly instead of invoking the PSA.

“If they had any issues with MLA Mehraj Malik, they should have taken the matter up with the Speaker of the Assembly,” he said.

Chief Minister Abdullah also expressed solidarity with Malik’s family, offering guidance on legal representation.

“I advised the father of Mehraj Malik and offered him help. A lawyer from outside won’t be of much assistance, as the PSA is implemented only in JK. A local lawyer experienced in contesting these cases will be more helpful,” he added.

The detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik has sparked widespread debate in political circles. Protests have broken out in Doda, where people are demanding Malik’s release.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah

Earlier, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah had attempted to meet AAP leader Sanjay Singh, but police blocked his entry. Singh then climbed over the gate to speak with Abdullah, and both leaders criticized the police action, alleging it was carried out at the behest of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said that while MLA Mehraj Malik’s language toward officials was inappropriate and he should apologize, imposing the PSA was also unjustified.

ALSO READ: Doda MLA Arrest: Farooq Abdullah Stopped From Meeting Sanjay Singh In Srinagar