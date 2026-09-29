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  • /J-K CM Omar Abdullah withdraws MLA salary hike bill after BJP opposition

J-K CM Omar Abdullah withdraws MLA salary hike bill after BJP opposition

Under the proposed changes, the basic salary would have increased from ₹60,000 to ₹80,000, the constituency allowance from ₹60,000 to ₹70,000, and the medical allowance from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
J-K CM Omar Abdullah withdraws MLA salary hike bill after BJP opposition
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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