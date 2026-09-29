/J-K CM Omar Abdullah withdraws MLA salary hike bill after BJP opposition

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday withdrew a government bill seeking to increase the salaries and allowances of Members of the Legislative Assembly after strong opposition from BJP legislators in the House. The legislation, L.A. Bill No. 14 of 2026, proposed increasing the monthly salary and allowances of MLAs from ₹1.30 lakh to ₹1.65 lakh, a hike of ₹35,000.
Under the proposed changes, the basic salary would have increased from ₹60,000 to ₹80,000, the constituency allowance from ₹60,000 to ₹70,000, and the medical allowance from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.
Related proposals introduced a day earlier sought to increase the Chief Minister’s salary from ₹70,000 to ₹95,000 and ministers’ pay from ₹65,000 to ₹85,000. The proposals also included raising the pension of former legislators from ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 and expanding family pension eligibility to include widowed and divorced daughters.
During the ongoing Assembly session, BJP members opposed the proposed increase, urging the government to prioritise the regularisation of daily-wage workers instead.
Responding to the opposition, Omar Abdullah said his government had the numbers to pass the bill but would not do so against the objection of even a single member.
“I had the majority, but I will not pass it. I will withdraw it,” the Chief Minister said.
Abdullah said the proposals were based on recommendations made by a committee in which BJP legislators had also participated without raising objections at the time.
He added that he had anticipated the issue could become politicised and had already decided to withdraw the bill if any opposition emerged.
On the BJP's demand for the regularisation of daily-wage workers, Abdullah questioned why the issue had remained unresolved during the previous BJP-led administration before his government came to power in 2024.
The exchange led to a debate between the treasury and opposition benches.
When the Speaker put the withdrawal motion to the House, BJP members did not support it, while National Conference members were seen laughing.
The government eventually withdrew the bill, bringing the controversy over the proposed salary and allowance increases to an end.
The salary-related proposals were part of a package of five government measures introduced on Monday.
The package also included amendments to the J&K GST Act to bring it in line with central law, as well as legislation aimed at decriminalising certain offences and easing the business environment.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.