J-K: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir Files Charge Sheet Against Terror Recruiter Linked To Pakistan Network

In a major crackdown on Pakistan-backed terror propaganda and recruitment networks operating through social media, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Friday filed a charge sheet before the Court of Special Judge under the NIA Act, Srinagar, in a terror recruitment case. The charge sheet has been produced against terrorist associate Aadil Ahmad Khan under relevant sections of IPC and UAPA.

The case pertains to a terror recruitment module allegedly run through social media platforms to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth from Jammu and Kashmir into banned terror organisations, particularly those sponsored from across the border in Pakistan.

During the investigation, three accused, Waseem Ahmad Sheikh of Budgam, Junaid Ahmad Mir of Lolab, and Shabir Ahmad Gojri of Srinagar, were earlier charge-sheeted in the case.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Further probe revealed that the accused, Aadil Ahmad Khan, had been operating a dedicated online recruitment network through Facebook and Twitter, spreading anti-national and pro-terror content to glorify terrorism and motivate youth to join proscribed organisations. Investigators said Khan was actively promoting Pakistan-based terror groups’ propaganda and facilitating recruitment at the ground level.

"Further investigation uncovered the active role of accused Aadil Ahmad Khan, who had been operating a dedicated online recruitment network through Facebook and Twitter, disseminating secessionist, anti-national, and pro-terror content. His online activities were aimed at glorifying terrorism, promoting violent extremism, and motivating youth to join proscribed terrorist organizations,"Counter Intelligence Kashmir said in a release.

"The investigation established that Aadil Ahmad Khan was actively aiding and abetting terrorist propaganda by sharing and amplifying digital content aligned with the agenda of Pakistan-based terror groups and their offshoots/front organizations. His online radicalization efforts were coupled with ground-level facilitation of terror recruitment," they added.

CIK stated that the investigation remains ongoing to identify and dismantle the broader online terror ecosystem, including handlers and digital facilitators operating within and outside the Union Territory. Officials added that more arrests are likely as the probe continues.

The action, officials said, reflects the commitment of CIK and Jammu and Kashmir Police to dismantle both physical and digital terror networks and protect youth from Pakistan-sponsored propaganda.