J-K: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir Foils Online Radicalization Plot, Saves Two Youths From Terror Recruitment

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has foiled an online radicalization attempt by dismantling a digital network operating across multiple social media platforms. The operation not only neutralized a terror propaganda module but also rescued two young boys who were on the verge of being recruited into terrorism.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs and sustained cyber surveillance, CIK identified two radical social media handles, ‘faithful_warrior57’ and ‘Gurkboru.. 08’, that were glorifying terrorism and circulating extremist narratives. These accounts actively shared propaganda material, including audio clips and digital content of known terrorists, intended to sow discord, promote secessionist sentiment, and lure vulnerable youth toward violent extremism.

Following detailed technical analysis, the operators of these accounts were identified as:

• Hashim Mashood Lone, son of Mashood Ahmad Lone, resident of Khawjabagh, Maloora, aged 17.
• Mohammad Hazik Ahanger, son of Farooq Ahmad Ahanger, resident of Railway Colony, Nowgam, aged 15.

Both individuals were traced, apprehended for questioning, and found to be juveniles. Digital forensic examination of Hashim’s mobile device confirmed his operation of ‘Gurkboru.08’ and revealed that he had been disseminating terror content under the direct guidance of an online handler. Investigations further disclosed his use of encrypted communication tools and VPNs to sustain covert interaction with cross-border handlers.

The inquiry later identified the handler as Ahmad Salar, alias Saqib, a Pakistan-based propagandist linked to The Resistance Front (TRF). Salar was orchestrating a sophisticated online indoctrination campaign, exploiting social media to manipulate vulnerable youth through ideological grooming, false promises, and glorification of militant activities.

The second juvenile, Hazik, operating the handle ‘faithful_warrior57’, was similarly influenced by the same handler. Digital evidence revealed ongoing ideological conditioning, emotional manipulation, and direct instructions aimed at drawing both minors deeper into extremist networks.

Through meticulous coordination, advanced cyber analytics, and swift operational execution, CIK successfully disrupted the network, preventing the recruitment of two juveniles and averting a potential radicalization threat that could have endangered public safety.

Recognizing the social dimension of this challenge, CIK organized joint counseling sessions with the juveniles’ families, community elders, and local religious scholars. These sessions emphasized the grave consequences of radicalization and the importance of responsible digital behavior. The initiative reflected CIK’s compassionate approach, combining operational excellence with social responsibility and strengthening community cooperation against extremist exploitation.

CIK has urged parents, educators, and religious leaders across Jammu and Kashmir to remain vigilant, guide youth responsibly, and report any suspicious online activity promoting extremist ideologies.

