J&K Diwali: On the eve of Diwali, the historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Srinagar’s bustling Lal Chowk stood as a radiant symbol of resilience and unity. Adorned with an impressive 25,000 earthen diyas (traditional clay lamps), the tower’s illumination formed intricate patterns honoring ‘Operation Sindoor’ a landmark Indian military operation that underscored the nation’s triumph over cross-border threats.

The poignant display carried a deeper message: the enduring light of these diyas, flickering against the Himalayan chill, was intended to pierce through the shadows of terrorism, fostering peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, traditionally celebrates the victory of good over evil, drawing from ancient tales like Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya. In Srinagar, this year’s festivities amplified that theme with a contemporary edge. The diya arrangement was not just decorative; it evoked the strategic precision of Operation Sindoor.

The Operation was a coordinated effort by India’s armed forces that reportedly compelled Pakistan to back down swiftly, highlighting inter-service synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

As one observer noted that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali address aboard INS Vikrant, the Operation’s success stemmed from “the fear generated by the Indian Navy, the extraordinary skill of the Indian Air Force, and the bravery of the Indian Army.”

Local participants echoed this sentiment, viewing the glowing lamps as a metaphor for Kashmir’s own journey from decades of strife to tentative revival.

For the first time in recent memory, Hindus, Muslims, and tourists gathered at Lal Chowk, chanting slogans and sharing sweets, transforming a once-divided square into a space of shared joy.

Celebrations across India from forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara to border outposts in Jaisalmer mirrored Srinagar’s tribute, with soldiers lighting diyas amid freezing temperatures and exchanging greetings that reinforced national solidarity.

This Diwali in Srinagar was not just a festival; it was a statement. As the diyas burned into the night, they illuminated not just the clock tower but a hopeful narrative for Jammu and Kashmir one where light, indeed, outshines the dark and may the flames of peace endure.