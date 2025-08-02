J-K: One Terrorist Neutralised By Security Forces In Kulgam District, Operation Underway

One terrorist has been neutralised after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Akhal area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The operation is ongoing and is being conducted jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and the CRPF.

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," Indian Army said on X.

This is the second consecutive encounter in the Akhal area of Kulgam district, following a similar operation that took place on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Akhal area of district Kulgam. SOG, J-K Police, Army and CRPF on job," Kashmir Zone police said on Friday.

(This is a developing story.)