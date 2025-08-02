Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940196https://zeenews.india.com/india/j-k-encounter-breaks-out-between-security-forces-and-terrorists-in-kulgam-2940196.html
NewsIndia
KULGAM

J-K: One Terrorist Neutralised By Security Forces In Kulgam District, Operation Underway

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Akhal area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 07:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J-K: One Terrorist Neutralised By Security Forces In Kulgam District, Operation UnderwayRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

One terrorist has been neutralised after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Akhal area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The operation is ongoing and is being conducted jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and the CRPF. 

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," Indian Army said on X. 

This is the second consecutive encounter in the Akhal area of Kulgam district, following a similar operation that took place on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Akhal area of district Kulgam. SOG, J-K Police, Army and CRPF on job," Kashmir Zone police said on Friday. 

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK