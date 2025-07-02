J-K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Kishtwar District

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday, an official said.

16 Corps, Indian Army said in a post on X, "Based on specific intelligence, a joint search operation was underway in Kanzal Mandu, Kishtwar. Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress."

Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress.

This comes as the people of South Kashmir welcomed the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Wednesday, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, mostly tourists, after religious profiling.

The pilgrims were received with warmth and enthusiasm at the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund as they made their way toward the holy shrine. Locals line up at the tunnel early in the morning.

While speaking to ANI about the positive shift in the region's atmosphere, a local from South Kashmir said, "We are happy that devotees are visiting Kashmir for the first time after the Pahalgam attack. The youth here is happy. We are glad that we got this opportunity to welcome them again."

"We are happy that devotees are coming here after the Pahalgam attack. We are here at the (Navyug) tunnel to welcome them," another resident from Dudu told ANI.

A local from Dudu further added, "...The devotees are coming here from all over the country. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are here to welcome them...Kashmir is known for its hospitality..."

The 38-day Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9. The pilgrimage will follow two routes - the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will depart from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2.

Security in the whole Jammu region has been massively heightened for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Over 50,000 personnel, including those from the CRPF, Army, and Police, have been deployed, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV, drones, jammers, and facial recognition technology, along the route.

Proper arrangements have been made for medical teams, air ambulances, and emergency evacuation plans to ensure maximum safety during the pilgrimage.

