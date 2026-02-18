J-K: Falcon Squad, MJF posters spark fear among Kashmiri Pandits in valley

Fresh panic has gripped sections of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley after purported threat posters from terror outfits surfaced online and on the ground. The posters, attributed to Falcon Squad (an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba) and the Muslim Janbaz Force (MJF), have raised concerns among minority residents.

A poster allegedly issued by Falcon Squad, described by investigators as a proxy of The Resistance Front (TRF), itself an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, went viral on social media. The poster carried threat messages directed at Kashmiri Pandits living in Kashmir.

Authorities clarified that this particular poster was only found circulating on social media and was not physically pasted in any locality. The poster reportedly mentioned names of individuals killed in targeted attacks between 2021 and 2023, including Makhan Lal Bindroo.

Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead at his medical shop in Srinagar on October 5, 2021, in what was described as a targeted killing carried out by TRF.

Muslim Janbaz Force Poster Found in Kulgam

Soon after the viral Falcon Squad poster, another poster purportedly issued by the Muslim Janbaz Force surfaced. It reportedly stated that the fight would continue until India is destroyed and Kashmir is “liberated.”

This poster was found early morning by a joint patrol party in Katsua village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

Community Reactions: Fear and Concern

Dr. Sandeep Mawa, a Kashmiri Pandit and brother-in-law of Makhan Lal Bindroo, expressed concern over the renewed threats.

He recalled that during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit in 2021, his brother-in-law was killed. He alleged that after Bindroo’s killing, he himself was targeted, and said that at the time threats were attributed to Muslim Janbaz Force and TRF (which he referred to as Falcon).

Dr. Mawa said the government should increase security rather than reduce it. He stated that he has faced seven terror attacks and emphasized that the threat should not be treated as an election-related issue but as a serious security concern.

He added that security preparedness should be strengthened and called for enhanced operations against terrorism.

Vijay Raina’s View

Vijay Raina, a social influencer, said that threats from Muslim Janbaz Force and Falcon Squad no longer have significant impact. According to him, the groups are attempting to show their existence despite losing support, even from Pakistan.

He said that while a few operatives may still be present, security forces are conducting successful operations and will eliminate them along with their supporters.

Ground Report from Mattan

A ground visit to the Mattan area, including Khaar Mohalla, showed that a sizeable number of Kashmiri Pandits still reside there. Some never migrated, while others returned under the Prime Minister’s employment scheme.

While many Pandits left for Jammu around Shivratri, those who remained said the atmosphere was peaceful and that they had good support from the administration. Some residents stated they live freely and without fear.

Concerns from Transit Camps

Sunny Raina, President of Vasu Migrant Camp, said that such threat letters have appeared before, including in 2021 and 2022.

He said the recurring letters create panic among families. When alerts are issued:

Residents are advised to remain cautious.

Movement is restricted.

Office routes are changed.

Families face disruption in daily routines, including children’s schooling and medical visits.

He appealed for a thorough investigation to stop such incidents.

Security Response and Investigation

Security agencies have been placed on high alert across the Valley, especially in transit camps and minority-populated districts. The threats coincided with a high-profile visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Some Kashmiri Pandits in transit camps and settlements have renewed demands for enhanced security. In certain cases, there have been requests for weapons for self-defense, similar to the Village Defense Guards model used in Jammu.

Security forces have intensified counter-terror operations, including the busting of a major terror module.

Authorities have assured the community that security arrangements are robust. However, the psychological impact of the posters continues to cause distress among those who stayed back or returned to the Valley.

Police Findings: Psychological Warfare

Police investigations have identified the posters as part of a “psychological warfare” campaign aimed at creating communal instability.

Investigations by police and central agencies confirmed that Falcon Squad functions as a hit-squad proxy for TRF, which is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Officials believe the resurfacing of the Muslim Janbaz Force, largely dormant since the 1990s, is an attempt to exploit fear within the Kashmiri Pandit community. The timing of such posters often coincides with high-profile visits or temple restoration efforts, allegedly aimed at discouraging return to the Valley.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has said the campaign appears coordinated via encrypted communication platforms by handlers based in Pakistan.

Several overground workers (OGWs) have been detained for questioning as part of efforts to decode the TRF/Falcon Squad posters.

Police are also examining whether the posters represent a genuine operational threat or an attempt to create unrest, potentially using AI-generated material.

Advisory to Residents

Some Kashmiri Pandits, speaking anonymously, said police have advised them to:

Return home before evening

Avoid strangers

Not venture out after dark

Immediately report suspicious activity

While authorities maintain that security arrangements are strong, the renewed circulation of threat posters has heightened anxiety among members of the minority community in the Valley.