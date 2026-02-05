J-K: Father, son and daughter arrested with heroin worth crores in Srinagar

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Srinagar Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers belonging to the same family and recovered a huge quantity of heroin worth crores of rupees from their possession.

North City Superintendent of Police Showkat Dar described the operation as a significant success in the fight against narco-terrorism. “Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers belonging to the same family within the jurisdiction of Police Station Khaniyar,” SP Dar said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as father Gulzar Ahmad Mir, daughter Muskan Gulzar Mir, and son Ubaid Gulzar. Police said all three were actively involved in drug peddling and were targeting youngsters in the downtown areas of Srinagar.

All the accused are residents of Baghi Roop Singh, Miskeen Bagh, Khaniyar, in the northern part of Srinagar city.

According to SP Dar, the arrests were made after police received specific information. “Acting on the input, a police team from Police Station Khaniyar intercepted a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number JK01 AW 8898,” he said.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered a substantial quantity of heroin, a banned narcotic substance, estimated to be worth crores of rupees. The vehicle used in the commission of the offence was also seized.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were actively supplying narcotic drugs across Srinagar and had generated large illegal proceeds through drug trafficking. “Their further linkages are being investigated,” an officer said.

Sources in the investigating team said the seized vehicle was purchased using proceeds from the illicit drug trade. They added that several other properties allegedly acquired through illegal earnings are also under investigation.

Police have registered FIR No. 08/2026 under Sections 8/21–29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Khaniyar.

The officer in charge said further investigation is underway to identify both suppliers and buyers linked to the drug network. “A comprehensive financial investigation has been launched to trace and attach properties acquired through the proceeds of crime,” he said.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, SP Dar urged the public to cooperate with police by sharing information related to narcotics. He said public support is crucial in helping Jammu and Kashmir Police combat narco-terrorism and make the Union Territory drug-free.