J-K: Five Soldiers Injured In Road Accident In Poonch District

Five Army soldiers were injured on Wednesday after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The incident took place in Ghani village, Mankoke sector, as the troops, stationed in the Balnoi area near the Line of Control, were traveling home on leave in a taxi.

The injured soldiers sustained minor injuries and were promptly taken to Sub-district Hospital Mendhar for treatment, as per media reports.