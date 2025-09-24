Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963885https://zeenews.india.com/india/j-k-five-soldiers-injured-in-road-accident-in-poonch-district-2963885.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J-K: Five Soldiers Injured In Road Accident In Poonch District

Five Army soldiers were injured on Wednesday after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J-K: Five Soldiers Injured In Road Accident In Poonch DistrictRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

Five Army soldiers were injured on Wednesday after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The incident took place in Ghani village, Mankoke sector, as the troops, stationed in the Balnoi area near the Line of Control, were traveling home on leave in a taxi.

The injured soldiers sustained minor injuries and were promptly taken to Sub-district Hospital Mendhar for treatment, as per media reports.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh