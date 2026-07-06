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  • /J-K: Flash floods disrupt Chenab Valley, NH-244 closed in Doda; Kwar hydel project damaged in Kishtwar

J-K: Flash floods disrupt Chenab Valley, NH-244 closed in Doda; Kwar hydel project damaged in Kishtwar

Authorities are continuing restoration work in the affected areas and have urged people to avoid travelling through flood-hit stretches until conditions improve and the routes are declared safe. 

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
J-K: Flash floods disrupt Chenab Valley, NH-244 closed in Doda; Kwar hydel project damaged in Kishtwar
Image Credit: DD News Video Grab

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