/J-K: Flash floods disrupt Chenab Valley, NH-244 closed in Doda; Kwar hydel project damaged in Kishtwar

"Actually, this is Neeraj Prem Nagar, near the Kalka Mata temple; my vehicle was parked there. I received a call in the morning informing me that my vehicle was there. When I arrived, the atmosphere was terrifying; there was severe flooding. I even have a video of it. Since I actually work here--I am the highway manager for this area--I immediately called for an excavator and a JCB on the spot and cleared the traffic, but the flooding in the morning was indescribable."