J-K: Flash Floods, Landslides Disrupt Normal Life, Claim Three

Heavy rainfall and flash floods have severely impacted Jammu and Kashmir, including Kargil, in the last few days.

Torrential rains and cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides across multiple districts, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kathua, Ramban, and Udhampur.

Three people, including two children, drowned in flash floods in Rajouri and the body of a man was recovered from a stream in Doda after he had drowned on June 23. Four others were rescued, including two men from the Ujh river in Kathua and a man from a stream in Poonch.

The Srinagar-Leh National Highway was disrupted due to a cloudburst in the Pandrass area of Drass, Kargil district, on Wednesday evening, causing landslides and impacting traffic.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rain with thunder and intense showers in Jammu division until June 28, with heavy rain possible in some areas. From June 28 to July 2, scattered rain and thunder are expected.

The initial reports suggested that due to heavy rains and heavy flow in the river Chenab, some people might have lost their lives in the Doda district. The authorities are working on the full details of the incident. Due to the heavy rains across the region, the water level of the Chenab River rose, causing the Baglihar and Salal dams to overflow. To control the rising water level, the gates of both dams have been opened to release excess water.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir issued advisories banning swimming, bathing, fishing, and picnics near water bodies and urged people to stay alert due to the risk of flash floods.

In the Kargil area of Ladakh, a high temperature of 34.6°C on June 24 was recorded, indicating unusually warm conditions prior to the heavy rainfall. After the high temperatures, sudden rains caused a cloudburst in the Pandrass area of Drass subdivision directly impacting Kargil, causing landslides that disrupted the Srinagar-Leh Highway.

In another incident in the Kargil district of Ladakh region, a massive flash flood and landslide were reported from the Stakpa area. The Authorities said that the flash flood caused some property damage, but no person was injured during the landslide.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in Soura area of ​​Srinagar in Kashmir division today, several houses were affected as rainwater entered their houses, causing damage to the ground floor and causing inconvenience to the residents.

Flash floods and landslides caused widespread damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and homes. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked at multiple locations due to landslides.

Meanwhile, the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route was affected, with the new track closed due to landslides, though the old route remained operational. Battery car and helicopter services have been suspended.

Rescue operations at many places involved the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local volunteers, with evacuations and relief efforts.

The situation remains critical, with authorities monitoring and urging caution.