J-K: Fresh snowfall blankets Kashmir hills; avalanche warnings issued in several districts

Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall in its hilly areas on Saturday, with Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg experiencing a surge in tourist arrivals.

Authorities have issued avalanche warnings and advisories for tourists as a fresh western disturbance is expected to approach the region from Sunday.

Tourists rush to hill stations after snowfall

Following snowfall during the morning hours, tourists were seen rushing to various hill stations across Kashmir. Gulmarg, one of the most popular winter destinations in the Valley, is currently blanketed under heavy snow, transforming it into a winter wonderland. However, heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Tangmarg–Gulmarg road, making travel difficult for commuters and tourists alike.

Temperatures dip sharply; highways affected

Night temperatures have dropped sharply, with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar recorded minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. Traffic on the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway and the Srinagar-Leh Highway remained intermittently suspended due to poor road conditions.

IMD forecasts more snowfall

While weather conditions in the plains remained mostly dry, the IMD Srinagar centre has forecast light snowfall in some higher reaches.

A new western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday night, February 8, bringing light rain and snowfall to parts of the region.

Avalanche warning issued in several districts

In view of recent light to heavy snowfall and fluctuating temperatures, authorities have issued fresh avalanche warnings for several districts of Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has categorised the avalanche threat levels as follows:

High Danger (Red Alert): Avalanche warnings have been issued for areas above 2,500 metres, including Gulmarg, Gurez, Zojila, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch, Ramban, and the upper reaches of Kupwara.

Medium Danger (Yellow Alert): Avalanches are possible in areas below 2,500 metres in Baramulla, Bandipora and Kargil.

Advisory for residents and tourists

Residents and tourists have been advised to avoid venturing into steep slopes and avalanche-prone upper reaches. In case of emergencies, people are urged to dial 112 for immediate assistance.