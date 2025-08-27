J-K: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flood-Like Situation Across Kashmir

Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in the Kashmir Valley, with rivers and streams flowing above the danger mark.

Due to the prevailing situation in the valley, authorities have issued flood warnings in several districts after water levels in the Jhelum and its tributaries rose sharply.

Authorities On High Alert

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg told ANI that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Irrigation and flood control teams are keeping a constant watch from South Kashmir to North Kashmir.

"Adverse weather conditions are prevailing. The situation is being closely monitored. Irrigation and flood control teams are continuously monitoring from South Kashmir to North Kashmir. Our water gauge levels are being monitored closely at Sangam, Anantnag, and Ram Munshi Bagh," ANI quoted Garg as saying.

Schools, Colleges And Universities Closed

As part of emergency preparedness, the administration has ordered closure of educational institutions for the safety of students. Departments and response teams have been put on alert for any contingency.

"All our DCs of South Kashmir and Central Kashmir are on spot. We had closed schools, colleges and universities last night as a precautionary measure," Garg told ANI.

CM Abdullah

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood and cloudburst situation in the Valley and apprised him of the developments.

Chief Minister Abdullah added that Prime Minister Modi assured him the Central government would provide all possible help.

IMD Rainfall Report

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu and Udhampur recorded record rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on August 27, 2025. Jammu received 296 mm of rain, surpassing the previous record of 272.6 mm recorded in 1973, while Udhampur recorded 629.4 mm of rain, almost double the previous maximum rainfall of 342 mm recorded in 2019.