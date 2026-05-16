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NewsIndiaJ-K: Hizbul Mujahideen-linked proclaimed offender's property attached in Sopore
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

J-K: Hizbul Mujahideen-linked proclaimed offender's property attached in Sopore

The accused has been identified as Rasid-ud-Din Qureshi, son of Abdul Kabir Qureshi, a resident of Nadihal Rafiabad. He is named in Case FIR No. 02/2008 registered at Police Station Panzalla under Section 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 11:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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J-K: Hizbul Mujahideen-linked proclaimed offender's property attached in Sopore

Sopore Police on Thursday attached the immovable property of a proclaimed offender linked to the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, marking the third such attachment action carried out by the police within the last three days as part of an intensified crackdown on terror handlers and anti-national elements.

The accused has been identified as Rasid-ud-Din Qureshi, son of Abdul Kabir Qureshi, a resident of Nadihal Rafiabad. He is named in Case FIR No. 02/2008 registered at Police Station Panzalla under Section 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

Investigations have revealed that Qureshi illegally crossed over to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to obtain arms and ammunition training and has been operating in coordination with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror network from Pakistan ever since. Having evaded legal proceedings for a prolonged period, he was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court under Section 88 CrPC.

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In compliance with court orders, attachment proceedings were subsequently executed after due verification through revenue records and local enquiry. The action was carried out in collaboration with the Revenue Department and covered land measuring two Kanals at Lashdaej Nadihal, valued in lakhs. The process was completed in the presence of Revenue officials and independent witnesses, with all codal formalities duly observed.

These actions form part of Sopore Police's sustained efforts to dismantle the terror and separatist ecosystem, disrupt terror networks, choke support structures and take stringent legal action against individuals involved in activities prejudicial to the security and integrity of the nation.

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