J-K: IMD Issues Orange Alert; CM Abdullah Puts All Departments On High Alert

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday directed all departments to stay on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the entire Union Territory amid continuous heavy rainfall.

The directive comes as several residential areas have reported waterlogging, while rivers and streams are flowing above the danger mark.

Chief Minister Abdullah said that control rooms have been activated and the Chief Minister’s Office is in constant touch with concerned departments. He added that priority is being given to drainage in affected areas along with restoring essential services such as water supply and electricity.

Chief Minister Abdullah also urged people to exercise caution in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

Chief Minister has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert, as heavy rains have caused waterlogging in several residential areas of Jammu & Kashmir, with rivers & nallahs flowing above danger mark. Control rooms are active & CM Office is in touch with… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 24, 2025

Authorities Issue Flood Alert In Samba District

Jammu city received 190.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to issue a flood alert in Samba district on Sunday after the Basantar Nallah breached the danger mark.

The continuous downpour triggered a sharp rise in water levels, leading officials to sound an alert in several areas of Samba.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places, with heavy showers at isolated locations in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Rajouri districts till August 26.

Residents have been advised to avoid riverbanks and vulnerable Kaccha structures in view of the prevailing conditions.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting light to moderate rainfall (5–15 mm per hour), thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph across districts including Poonch, Rajouri, Nilam, Shopian, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Srinagar, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra.

For Ladakh, a yellow alert has been sounded with predictions of overcast skies, light to moderate rain or snow, and thunderstorms at scattered locations such as Kargil, Nubra Valley, Leh, Zanskar, and Nyoma.

