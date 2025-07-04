J-K: Iran, Palestine Flags And Khamenei Posters Seen During Muharram Procession In Srinagar

New Delhi: Flags of Palestine, Iran flags, and pictures of Iran's supreme leader, Syed Ali Khamenei, and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah were seen during the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar to show solidarity with Iran and Palestine.

Police had asked Shias not to hoist Iran, Palestine, or Hezbollah flags and display Iran's supreme leader or any other picture but despite the restrictions they displayed flags of Iran and Hezbollah and banners supporting Iran, Palestine and Hezbollah during the Muharram procession to express solidarity amid rising tensions in West Asia even as police had warned against such actions.

They also displayed pictures of Ayatullah Aga Syed Ali Khamenei, Ayatullah Aga Khamenei, and Hassan Nasrullah, Hezbollah.

These Shia people said that these demonstrations reflect a historical and emotional connection between the Shia community of Kashmir and the geopolitical conflicts of Iran and Palestine, often seen as a form of resistance against oppression.

Today, on 4 June 2025, the Shia community in Srinagar took out a Muharram procession through the traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate amid tight security. The procession passed through Lal Chowk and M A Road to Dalgate.

Security was kept very vigilant, and the entire route of the procession was kept traffic-free so that the procession could proceed smoothly. There is no restriction on the size of Tazia here, like other states, but the authorities have issued several instructions on what to do and what not to do.

It is worth mentioning that this 8th day procession was banned from 1991 to 2023 due to terrorism, but in 2023, when the LG government said that the situation is better and the ban on this procession was lifted.