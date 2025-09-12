J-K: Kashmir Apple Growers Hail New Rail Service, Demand More Trains

Kashmir’s apple growers and horticulture industry stakeholders have expressed strong optimism about the launch of a dedicated daily parcel train from Budgam to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi, set to begin on September 15. The service is seen as a timely lifeline amid ongoing disruptions on National Highway 44 (NH-44), the primary road link to the rest of India, which has been repeatedly closed due to adverse weather, causing losses worth hundreds of crores to apple traders. These closures have already led to estimated losses of Rs 150–200 crore during the peak harvest season, as NH-44 remained closed for 14 days.

The horticulture sector is the backbone of Kashmir's economy, supporting around 80% of the population and contributing 10–15% of Jammu and Kashmir's GDP. With the apple industry valued at over Rs 15–20 crore, the new train service is expected to significantly boost the local economy and restore confidence among growers and traders.

Locals React

Bashir Ahmad Bashir, president of the Kashmir Fruit Association, thanked the central government for starting the daily parcel train from Budgam to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi and urged that more trains be introduced during the harvest season.

“We have around 22–25 metric tons of apple production now in the Kashmir Valley. This is the peak season until November. The National Highway was closed for so long, and it created a lot of problems for growers. We had requested the government long ago to start a goods train. Now that it has started, it’s a great step, and we are very thankful to the government and the LG. The trains will go to Jammu and Delhi, but with around 1,000 trucks ready to dispatch every single day, the problem cannot be solved by just two parcel trains a day. Still, we are thankful for this initiative and want more trains during harvest season,” he said.

He added that the daily train service would save both time and money, while also stressing the need for trains to other parts of the country to ensure better market access.

“The fruit industry in Kashmir provides jobs to thousands of people. Horticulture is one of the biggest contributors to Jammu and Kashmir’s GDP, accounting for about Rs 15,000 crore of business annually. Due to train services, costs will come down. Earlier, because of highway closures, sending trucks via Mughal Road raised costs from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per box. This train will save time and money. We also want trains to other parts of the country to ensure better market access. Faster delivery will also keep fruit quality intact. It’s a great step, and we welcome it,” he said.

The daily train, scheduled to depart from Budgam at 6:15 am and arrive in Delhi by 5:00 am the next day, will almost halve the transit time compared to road transport. The train, consisting of eight parcel coaches with a capacity of 23 metric tons each, will ensure apples reach the market early, maintaining freshness. Growers welcomed the initiative; however, they stressed that the frequency and size of the trains must increase to at least 50 coaches and connect other destinations across India.

Anil Kumar, vice president of the Kashmir Fruit Association, said, “It’s going to be a great benefit. We produce around 25–30 crore boxes of apples. If bigger trains with 50 bogies and higher frequency are introduced, and if they connect other parts of the country, growers will benefit greatly. Produce sent by road often gets stuck due to highway closures, leading to wastage. The government must increase the number of trains, especially during harvest season.”

Growers can book space online via the Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) portal. Railways are collaborating with the J&K Horticulture Department, fruit growers’ associations, and traders to ensure smooth operations.

Kashmir produces roughly 2.5 million metric tons of apples each year, representing about 75–78% of India’s total annual output. Growers believe the start of goods train service could be a revolutionary, game-changing step.

Zubair Ahmed, a fruit grower, said, “It’s a great step by the government and could be a game changer. But these trains should not only go to Delhi and Jammu — they must reach every part of the country. Recently, transport costs skyrocketed from ₹30 to ₹200 per box due to highway blockages. This train will change everything. It’s a great initiative to help growers. Not just apples, but cherries and pears can also be transported in future.”

The service is also cheaper and more dependable than trucks, with a fixed rate of ₹40 per box from Srinagar to Delhi, compared to much higher trucking costs.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized grower empowerment in an X post, while J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha thanked the ministry.

J-K CM Omar Abdullah Reacts

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “The government has been working closely with railway officials. I thank Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the close coordination that led to the successful launch of this service. It offers great relief for growers whose produce risked rotting before reaching markets. I hope refrigerated container trains are added in future to ensure freshness of fruits and continuous transport of both fruits and essentials.”

Railways To Add More Trains If Demand Rises

Railways have committed to adding more trains if demand rises, signaling a shift toward rail-based freight for Kashmir’s perishable exports. The service could expand to other products such as saffron, walnuts, and handicrafts, providing much-needed reliable connectivity for the Valley.

