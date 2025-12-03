J-K: Kashmir Faces Severe Cold Wave With Sub-Zero Night Temperatures, Leh Hits -7°C | Video

Cold conditions continued across the region, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of -4.4°C, while Shopian was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley at -5.9°C.

Night temperatures across Kashmir have plunged well below the freezing point.

Pahalgam continued to witness severe cold at -4.6°C, while Kupwara settled at -4.1°C. Gulmarg recorded -2.6°C, Kokernag -1.2°C, and Ganderbal -3.0°C. In higher reaches, Sonamarg touched -3.6°C, and Zethan Rafiabad registered -4.9°C.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | Dense fog seen at the Dal Lake as cold wave continues to grip the Kashmir Valley. Temperatures remain below the freezing point. pic.twitter.com/jDpul9HPZ0 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025

In the Jammu region, temperatures also dipped notably, with Jammu city recording 8.1°C. Banihal dropped to -0.7°C, Bhaderwah to -0.2°C, Rajouri to 1.4°C, and Samba to 2.5°C. Katra recorded 7.6°C, while Udhampur and Ramban settled at 4.0°C and 4.1°C, respectively.

In Ladakh, the mercury fell sharply with Leh at -7.0°C, followed by Kargil at -5.6°C and Nubra Valley at -4.7°C.

The weather is expected to remain cold, with dry and sunny conditions predicted over the next few days in Kashmir. Generally, dry weather is likely to prevail until December 5.

IMD Kashmir Director Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said, “The current cold snap is due to clear skies and an inflow of cold air from the Himalayas, which allows night temperatures to drop sharply below freezing. While a brief spell of light snow at isolated higher reaches is possible late Thursday night (December 4) or early Friday morning, widespread or heavy snowfall is not expected.”

He added, “Significant snowfall activity is only likely after mid-December. There is no forecast for any substantial snowfall in the early part of December.”

The persistent sub-zero temperatures have led to partial freezing of several water bodies. Shallow to moderate fog is observed during early morning and evening hours, potentially affecting visibility for commuters.