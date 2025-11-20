J-K: Kashmir Times Office Raided In Jammu Over Involvement In 'Anti-National Activities'

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police on Thursday raided the Jammu office of the Kashmir Times, alleging the paper was involved in anti-national activities and spreading disaffection against the country. Official sources said the SIA has registered a First Information Report naming Anuradha Bhasin, Editor of the Kashmir Times, in connection with the case.

“The investigation aims to examine her alleged links and activities that threaten the sovereignty of India. The operation underscores the ongoing crackdown on terror networks in Kashmir, with SIA asserting that there must be no misuse to propagate seditious or separatist ideologies,” the sources stated.

The Counter-Intelligence wing and the SIA have been conducting raids across the Union Territory since 10 November, when Umar Nabi, a local doctor, detonated a car near the Red Fort in Delhi, killing 13 civilians and injuring many others. Dr Nabi died in the blast and had earlier evaded arrest after J&K Police, working with Haryana Police, uncovered a white-collar terror module in Faridabad.

Police have since arrested two of his associates, Dr Adil Rather from Kulgam and Dr Muzammil Ganaie from Pulwama, prompting Dr Nabi to go underground. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from Dr Rather’s locker at Government Medical College, Anantnag, while 360 kg of explosive material was seized from Dr Ganaie.

On Wednesday, the Counter-Intelligence wing also searched the high-security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu, where hardcore Pakistani and local terrorists are lodged.

In a separate operation, another local doctor, Umar Farooq, and his wife, Shahzada Akhtar, were arrested in Srinagar two days ago for allegedly using their social standing to support anti-national activities. Shahzada Akhtar is accused of attempting to revive the women’s militant outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat, allegedly recruiting new members after the group became defunct following the 2018 arrest of its chief, Asiya Andrabi.

(With Inputs From IANS)