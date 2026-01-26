J-K: Lal Chowk echoes with patriotic fervor as Kashmir celebrates Republic Day

Once considered a hub of anti-India activities, Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk witnessed massive celebrations on the eve of Republic Day, marking a significant shift in the region’s atmosphere. The air resonated with patriotic slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as locals and tourists came together to celebrate the occasion.

A vibrant display of enthusiasm and fervor was seen across Kashmir on Republic Day. Tourists and residents from different states of the country hoisted the Tricolor near the clock tower at Lal Chowk and actively participated in the celebrations. The historic Ghanta Ghar area saw large gatherings of people soaking in the festive and patriotic mood.

Many observers viewed the celebrations at Lal Chowk as symbolic, noting that hoisting the national flag at the location was once considered a challenge. Tourists, in particular, were seen waving the Tricolor, raising patriotic slogans, and celebrating with visible pride. Some visitors mentioned that the youth of the region are now experiencing the reality of openly and proudly expressing national sentiment.

Supporters of various political parties, including the BJP and Congress, attended the large gathering at Lal Chowk and organized flag-hoisting ceremonies. Arti Sharma, a tourist, said, “We deliberately chose this time to come to Kashmir so that we could celebrate this day at Lal Chowk. We wanted to see what has changed in Kashmir; Prime Minister Modi ji has done a great job.”

Political parties such as the BJP, National Conference, Congress, and PDP also held Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremonies at their respective party headquarters in Jammu and Srinagar.

The main official Republic Day function in Srinagar was held at Bakshi Stadium, where the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir unfurled the national flag and took the salute. The formal parade featured contingents from the BSF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, women police personnel, and schoolchildren. A colorful cultural program was also organized as part of the celebrations, drawing participation from many people.

Meanwhile, stringent multi-tier security arrangements were put in place across Kashmir. Heightened vigilance was maintained at Lal Chowk, Bakshi Stadium, and other district headquarters where Republic Day celebrations were conducted.