J-K: Lecturer booked in Sopore after female student's harassment allegations

A lecturer in north Kashmir’s Sopore town has been booked on charges of harassment following allegations by a female student, triggering widespread protests and a subsequent police crackdown on miscreants accused of disrupting the demonstrations.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore, Iftikhar Talib, confirmed that a formal case has been registered against the lecturer under relevant legal provisions.

“The matter is serious, and we have initiated a probe to ascertain the facts,” he said, adding that the investigation is underway based on the complaint filed by the student.

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In response to the allegations, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) placed the accused under immediate suspension. Authorities have also ordered a time-bound inquiry, appointing the Joint Director, North, as the inquiry officer, with instructions to submit findings within 15 days.

The incident sparked outrage among students, particularly at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sopore, where large numbers took to the streets demanding strict action and greater accountability. Protesters raised slogans seeking justice and highlighting concerns about safety within educational institutions.

However, officials said that the peaceful protests were later infiltrated by miscreants who attempted to exploit the situation. According to police sources, these elements engaged in vandalism and created law and order disturbances, damaging public property.

Sopore Police conducted overnight raids and arrested eight individuals allegedly involved in the disruptions. Authorities have identified 25 more suspects, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend them.

“I want to clarify that, following yesterday’s incident, certain miscreants attempted to disrupt the situation and create unrest. We have taken action against them, as they have no connection with the school. Strict action will continue to be initiated against all such individuals,” said V K Birdi, IG Kashmir Police.

Police officials appreciated the cooperation of students, parents, and local residents in maintaining calm and urged continued public support in identifying those responsible for inciting unrest. They reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace under the guise of protest.

Authorities have appealed for calm, assuring that both the harassment case and the incidents of public disorder will be thoroughly investigated, with accountability ensured on all fronts.