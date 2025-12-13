J-K: LG Manoj Sinha Hands Over Job Letters To Terror Victim Families In Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday handed over appointment letters to family members of terrorism victims in Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to justice, rehabilitation, and dignity for those affected by decades of Pakistan-sponsored violence.

At the Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Srinagar, Sinha assured families that no deserving case would be overlooked, including those without FIRs, vowing to examine them all. Even cases where FIRs were not filed would be examined and justice delivered. He acknowledged that for decades, those truly affected by terrorism were ignored, while “those linked with the terror ecosystem” took undue advantage. He added that the process of cleansing institutions of terror ecosystem influence would continue.

LG Sinha said, “Those who joined terrorists and committed atrocities against these families will not be spared. Ending their ecosystem is the main target of the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Your struggle has ended; all your welfare will now be taken care of by the government. Justice will reach every terror victim’s doorstep. In the last four years, we have dismissed 85 people from employment who had links with terrorists. A policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism is being followed, and every person involved in terror will be identified. We have decided to end terrorism and its ecosystem and provide justice and respect to terror victims.”

He added, “We want to send a message that anyone who is a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism will be provided justice. The families of martyrs will be rehabilitated.”

Each individual responsible for spreading false narratives and aiding terrorism will be identified and punished, ensuring that Jammu and Kashmir becomes completely terror-free.

The administration has dismissed over 72 government employees for alleged terror links, including individuals accused of acting as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), facilitating recruitment, funding, and arms smuggling. The era of terrorist glorification is over. It is time for justice and rehabilitation of terror victims who were denied justice for decades, the government assured.

Among recipients was Syed Anwar Chopan from Chopian was just a two-year-old child when his father, Mohammad Anwar Chopan, a soldier of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was martyred in 2002 while fighting terrorists in the Chadora area of Budgam, leaving behind his wife and young son. Mohammad had been married just four years earlier in his native village of Gurez, close to the Line of Control.

The widow of the soldier and her orphaned son spent the last 23 years going from pillar to post seeking justice and rehabilitation, but all in vain. They were not even provided a certificate by the local administration that would have enabled the widow to secure a job. Their file kept moving from one official’s table to another, but no decision was taken. It was only the pension of her martyred husband that sustained their lives, enabling the widow to manage basic livelihood and the education of her only son.

However, life took a turn when a ray of hope emerged after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a scheme for rehabilitation and justice for terror victims. Today, after 23 years of hardship and struggle, Syed Anwar received a government job. For him, it is not just employment but recognition of his father’s sacrifice and patriotism.

Syed Anwar said, “My father died in 2002 in Budgam. I was just one-and-a-half years old. I have never seen my father; I only hear stories. He died in an encounter after militants killed him. Today, after 25 years, we received this letter. We knocked on every door, but nobody supported us. I was a child and my mother was illiterate. No one helped us. In 2019, I submitted my file, and in 2025 the DC madam helped us a lot. She forwarded our documents, and today LG sahib gave this to us. This will help us immensely. I lost my father, and my mother struggled a lot. After 25 years, we got a job. This will not only support me but my entire family. Today I got justice. Many others are still waiting for 30–40 years. Because of terrorists, our family was destroyed. I grew up without a father. They should be punished.”

It is not only Syed Anwar but thousands of others whose three-decade-long wait has finally ended. Kashmir’s terrorism victims are receiving justice. Over 300 jobs have been provided to terror victim families in recent months as part of the initiative launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. A common issue faced by terror victims is the feeling of being forgotten once the immediate aftermath of an attack subsides. This proactive government intervention has countered that feeling, making victims feel recognized and respected.

Manzoor Ahmad Najar said, “The light which terrorists took away from our homes—I salute LG sahib for lighting the lamps in our homes again. I had only one son. He was shot at the gate of our home. First, they fired two shots that missed. When he cried out to his mother, they returned and fired four bullets, killing him. No one supported us; no one came. I request LG sahib—just give me ₹5,000 and I will secure my country.”

Amir Nazir said, “I am thankful to LG sahib. No one earlier did anything for us. LG sahib reopened all old cases and gave us jobs. I am very happy. We struggled a lot; my mother struggled a lot. My father was killed when I was four years old at Sopore Chowk.”