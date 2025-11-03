Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979428https://zeenews.india.com/india/j-k-lg-sinha-chairs-meeting-to-review-kashmir-division-security-2979428.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU KASHMIR SECURITY MEETING TODAY

J-K: LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Kashmir Division Security

LG Sinha took a comprehensive review of various aspects of security scenarios with the officers and called for concerted efforts to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J-K: LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Kashmir Division Security

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar today to review the security situation in the Kashmir division. He asserted that officers should continuously assess the circumstances on the ground and remain alert and prepared to eliminate terrorism from the valley. 

LG Sinha took a comprehensive review of various aspects of security scenarios with the officers and called for concerted efforts to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed the Civil Administration and Police to work shoulder-to-shoulder for effective law and order maintenance, security, and the success of anti-terror operations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“We must adopt a 360-degree approach to completely dismantle terrorism and its support system,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to counter fake news and false narratives. He also directed the Police and district administrations to connect youth with self-employment opportunities and ensure quality disposal of grievances of the people.

The meeting also discussed the winter preparedness of the District Administrations. The Lieutenant Governor exhorted the officials to remain vigilant and ready to counter any threat during the winter season. The Lieutenant Governor commended the J&K Police personnel for displaying professional excellence in ensuring the integrity of the nation and the safety of all citizens.

The meeting was attended by Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shri Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shri S.J.M. Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ J&K; Shri Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Shri Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID; Shri Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; and senior administration and police department officials of Kashmir. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kenya
Kenya Landslides Kill 21, Destroy Over 1,000 Homes Amid Heavy Rains
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Who Killed Dularchand Yadav? The Theories Tearing Through Mokama
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping Of ‘Consequences’ Over Any Move Against Taiwan
Delhi
Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi; One Held
ISRO launch
PM Modi Hails ISRO For Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communications Satellite
Rajasthan bus accident
18 Dead, 3 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Trailer In Rajasthan’s Phalodi
China Pakistan relations
China-Pak's 'Iron Brotherhood' May Now Be Re-Forged In Fires Of Pragmatism
hair growth drink
Try THIS Magical Drink To Get Silky, Smooth, Shiny Hair
Shashi Tharoor
India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin: Tharoor On Deportation Of Francesca Orsini
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy