J-K: LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Kashmir Division Security

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar today to review the security situation in the Kashmir division. He asserted that officers should continuously assess the circumstances on the ground and remain alert and prepared to eliminate terrorism from the valley.

LG Sinha took a comprehensive review of various aspects of security scenarios with the officers and called for concerted efforts to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed the Civil Administration and Police to work shoulder-to-shoulder for effective law and order maintenance, security, and the success of anti-terror operations.

“We must adopt a 360-degree approach to completely dismantle terrorism and its support system,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to counter fake news and false narratives. He also directed the Police and district administrations to connect youth with self-employment opportunities and ensure quality disposal of grievances of the people.

The meeting also discussed the winter preparedness of the District Administrations. The Lieutenant Governor exhorted the officials to remain vigilant and ready to counter any threat during the winter season. The Lieutenant Governor commended the J&K Police personnel for displaying professional excellence in ensuring the integrity of the nation and the safety of all citizens.

The meeting was attended by Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shri Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shri S.J.M. Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ J&K; Shri Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Shri Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID; Shri Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; and senior administration and police department officials of Kashmir.