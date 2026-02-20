J-K: Major tragedies were averted by security forces in the last two months

Since January 01, 2026, until now, terrorists have plantedImprovised Explosive Devices (IEDs) six times with the intention of attacking security forces, but each time the plan was foiled. The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have significantly intensified efforts to neutralise IEDs in recent months, with multiple devices detected and destroyed to thwart terror attacks.

One such attack was foiled the previous night when security forces detected and defused IEDs on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Azad Gunj Janbazpora area of Baramulla. During the night petrol Indian Army RR units' Dog Squad detected the IED, which was kept in a roadside hole wrapped in polytene bags.

It was the sixth try by the terror groups to attack the forces' convoy, which every day moves from Srinagar to Baramulla or Kupwara. The swift action of the Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) has resulted in these devices being destroyed in-situ (on-site) without causing collateral damage or casualties.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, on February 18, 2026, an IED in a briefcase was neutralised on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway near Narbal. On February 11, an IED was destroyed at Sopore, which was kept.

On January 20, 2026, an IED was recovered and destroyed on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Takiya Tapper, Pattan. On January 15, 2026, 3 kilograms of IED were recovered and defused in the forest area of Kakora village in the Rajouri district. On January 4, 2026, 2 kilograms of IED dropped by a drone were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad at the LoC Keran sector.

Terrorists have been attempting to target security convoys, particularly on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

Recent recoveries have included IEDs hidden in polytene bags and in pressure cookers. Security forces have intensified patrolling and area domination, especially the Srinagar-Baramullah-Kupwara Highway and the Kashmir- Jammu Highway, due to a rise in IED planting incidents.