J-K: Massive avalanche hits Sonamarg amid heavy snowfall; no casualties reported | WATCH VIDEO

A massive avalanche struck the tourist resort of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir late on Tuesday night, triggering panic but causing no casualties, officials said.

The avalanche hit Sonamarg, located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, at approximately 10:12 pm. CCTV footage from the area captured a powerful wall of snow cascading down the mountainside, engulfing several buildings in its path.

Despite the force of the avalanche, authorities confirmed that no injuries or deaths have been reported. Emergency teams and local officials responded swiftly to assess the situation and monitor for any further risk.

The incident coincided with fresh snowfall across Kashmir, which disrupted daily life on Tuesday. The Jammu–Srinagar national highway was closed, and all flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded in the valley.

Snowfall that began late Monday night had already blanketed large parts of the region. Officials said National Highway 44 was shut due to heavy snow accumulation near the Navyug tunnel at Qazigund and along the Banihal stretch.

At Srinagar International Airport, all 58 scheduled flights, 29 arrivals, and 29 departures were cancelled after continuous snowfall made the runway unsafe for operations.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or snow across most areas, with the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds in some regions. Light precipitation is also expected on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (UTDMA) has issued avalanche warnings for 11 districts. A high-danger alert is in effect for areas above 2,000 metres in Ganderbal, while medium-danger warnings have been issued for similar elevations in Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kulgam, and Kupwara in Kashmir, as well as Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, and Ramban in the Jammu region.