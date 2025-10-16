J-K: Mehbooba Mufti Offers Conditional Support To NC For Rajya Sabha Elections

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday offered conditional support to the National Conference (NC) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, linking her party’s backing to the passage of two key PDP-sponsored bills in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, “Dr. Farooq Abdullah called me and asked for support in the Rajya Sabha elections. I conveyed to him that the NC-led government should back our two private member bills in the Assembly. The final decision, however, will be taken in the PDP’s core committee meeting.”

Mufti emphasized that the bills introduced by PDP legislators are pro-people and not politically motivated. “We are not asking for anything for our own benefit; these bills are meant for the welfare of the people,” she added.

The two proposed legislations include the ‘Anti-Bulldozer Law’, which seeks to protect long-term occupants of state and grazing lands (kahcharai) from eviction by granting ownership rights to those who have possessed such land for over 30 years. The second, the Regularization of Daily Wagers Bill, aims to ensure job security and formal employment status for thousands of daily wage and contractual workers serving across various government departments without benefits or protection.

The conditional offer comes amid growing cracks within the regional political landscape. The NC’s decision to contest all four Rajya Sabha seats independently led to discontent among its INDIA bloc ally, the Congress, which withdrew from the race after claiming it was offered an “unsafe” seat.

Adding to the political complexity, the NC has its own legislative proposal, the Land Grants (Restoration & Protection) Bill, 2025, which aims to reverse the 2022 land-grant rules. With both parties advancing land-related bills, the contest has become as much about legislative priorities as political positioning.

Sources suggest that Farooq Abdullah is expected to consult senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, before responding to the PDP’s conditions. The decision could determine whether the two regional parties can forge a temporary understanding for the Rajya Sabha polls or if their divide will deepen further.

Should the NC accept the PDP’s terms, it could pave the way for a broader regional coalition to strengthen their position against the BJP, especially for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat where the NC will require additional votes beyond its own and those of its allies. However, rejection of the proposal could widen the rift, weakening regional unity ahead of crucial electoral battles.