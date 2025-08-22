Mohsin Ali Kand, a 17-year-old boy, son of a carpenter and a part-time shikara-Walla from Srinagar, turned gold medalist in the first Khelo India National Water Sports Festival held in picturesque Dal Lake.

Mohsin, creating history, has emerged as an inspiring figure in Indian sports, winning a gold medal in the men's 1000m kayaking event at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival.

Mohsin's story is very touchy being the son of a carpenter and par-time rows a shikara on Dal Lake after school to help support his family and afford the protein-rich diet necessary for his training as an athlete, has started his water sports journey at the young age of seven and was trained under the Jammu and Kashmir Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

Despite financial difficulties and limited participation in national-level competitions, Mohsin's perseverance and determination led him to this victory, defeating 26 competitors with more experience and better equipment.

Mohsin won the first gold medal for Jammu and Kashmir at the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025. Mohsin attributes his success to his family support and the guidance of his coach, Bilquis Mir, a former international athlete and Olympic judge. Mohsin's ultimate dream is to represent India at an international level.

Mohsin Ali said, “I am very happy to win the world. I have been training since 2017. I have one gold medal in a 1000m Kayak Race. Race had players who had trained for international events. Bilquis mam has been a jury at the Olympics and a Water sports coach, and she has helped me a lot. Competition was very tough, but despite that, I won. I want to play the Olympics and win a medal for India.”

His mentor, Bilquis Mir, a prominent figure in Indian canoeing and kayaking and an Olympic judge, played a pivotal role in Mohsin Ali's journey to Khelo India glory. Mir recognized Mohsin's talent early on, as he started learning kayaking at the age of seven under her guidance. She has been a consistent source of support and training, helping him refine his skills and develop the mental fortitude required for competitive success.

After Mohsin's gold medal win, Mir expressed confidence in his future. Mir sees Mohsin's success as an inspiration for others to pursue water sports and a testament to the potential of young athletes from the region.

Bilquis Mir international player of canoeing and kayaking and an Olympic judge said “This gold medal will inspire a lot of youngsters in the Kashmir Valley Mohasin has beaten those who trained by International coaches and he has proved that where there is a will, there is a way I am sure in the future Mohsin will win an award or a medal for India on international level.

Prime ministers' initiative of engaging Kashmir youth in sports and giving the platform of Khelo India has changed the scenario of Kashmir youth today. 80 lakh youths of Jammu and Kashmir are associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council. Khelo India centers, established across the Union Territory, are proving to be game changers by identifying raw talent, especially from rural areas.

These centers provide structured training and support, helping young athletes develop their skills and prepare for higher levels of competition. The first Khelo India Water Sports Festival, hosted on Dal Lake, has become a powerful motivator, drawing in many participants from across the country and encouraging local youth to take up water sports, and Mohsin Ali has proved it too.