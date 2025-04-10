J-K News: Srinagar Police Conduct Raids In UAPA Case Linked To TeH Members

In its relentless efforts to dismantle the remnants of the secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar Police on Thursday announced that it had conducted searches as part of the ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the search was carried out in connection with a case under FIR registered under the UAPA, pertaining to banned organizations, after obtaining a search warrant from the designated NIA Court in Srinagar.

"The search, related to the investigation of case FIR 01/24 registered under sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA at Police Station Rajbagh, was carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate 1st Class at the houses of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat members Bashir Ahmed Bhat @ Peer Saifullaha, son of Ali Mohd Bhat, a resident of Zadoora Pulwama, currently in Tihar Jail, and Mohd Ashraf Laya, son of Gh Rasool Laya, a resident of Jamia Qadeem Baramulla, currently residing in Old Barzulla."

During the search, police recovered incriminating materials, including books, letterheads, pamphlets, and letters related to the investigation of the case, from the house of Bashir Ahmed Bhat. These items were seized in the presence of the Magistrate and an independent witness, following proper legal procedures. "The investigation into the case is ongoing," the statement added.

"J&K Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the region. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law," the spokesperson concluded.