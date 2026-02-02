J-K: NIA conducts raids at 5 locations in 3 districts of Kashmir Valley

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted simultaneous raids at five locations in three districts of the Kashmir Valley. These operations are part of an ongoing investigation to crush the terror networks and support structures for terror activities.

Searches were carried out in three major districts: Srinagar, Baramullah and Bandipora. Raids have been carried out in Rafiabad, Sopore, Bomai, Bandipora, and the Parimpora area of Srinagar.

In Srinagar NIA team conducted a raid at the residence of one individual in the Mustaabad area of Lawaypora.

In Bandipora, the residence of a retired teacher was searched. His son is reportedly already under detention under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In Baramullah, three places were raided. The house of a government employee in Rafiabad, working in the Agriculture Department, was raided.

Another house of a teacher at Edipora, Bomai, was raided.

The third house was of a former terrorist, Bandpora, Bomai, which was raided.

The NIA teams are being assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to maintain security during the searches. Sources said that search teams have seized many objectionable materials, including electronic data devices, mobile phones, and some pen drives.

These raids follow a series of recent actions by the NIA targeting terror modules and their logistical networks.

Action is intensified after the latest intelligence report that terrorists are planning big attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from NIA, SIA, and ED, security forces had also launched massive searches and combing operations in forests, towns, and cities to keep a check on terrorists and their OGWs.

Intelligence Reports also indicate that approximately 136 terrorists are active in J&K, with a notable shift towards foreign recruits numbering 127 Pakistani terrorists, while 9 are locals active in the region.

Intelligence reports state that terrorists are increasingly using encrypted messaging apps for coordination and financing to remain hybrid and carry on terror activities.

After a recent report that the ISI is planning Fedayeen attacks in the region, and 12 hardcore are prepared for the task search operation across UT, mostly in the upper reaches, is being carried out day and night. Just in the first month of 2026, more than 100 anti-terror operations were carried out. 6 hideouts were busted, and three IEDs were destroyed.

There are also reports that approximately 82 terror launch pads are reactivated by terror handlers across the Line of Control (LoC), with roughly 120-150 Pakistani-trained terrorists awaiting opportunities to infiltrate. Keeping this input in view, a high alert is also sounded at the Line of Control (LoC) and the international borders.