J-K: OGW arrested in Pulwama; arms, explosives seized

An OGW (over-ground-worker) was arrested by security forces in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir and recovered arms and explosives during a joint operation in Rajpura, Pulwama.

A senior police official said the operation was conducted by Pulwama Police in coordination with the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF’s 183 Battalion, based on specific intelligence inputs.

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The joint team launched a search operation at the Qasbayar area along the CB Nath Road in Rajpura. During the operation, one OGW, identified as Mohammad Umar Malik of Kachipora, was apprehended.

Security forces recovered arms, explosives, and other incriminating material from his possession, including a pistol, a magazine, live ammunition, and two hand grenades.

A case under FIR No. 75/2026 has been registered at Police Station Rajpora under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Further investigation is underway.

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NIA action in JeM terror operatives case

Earlier, in a separate case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached multiple properties belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically linked to the 2017 'fidayeen' attack on the CRPF Group Centre in Lethpora, Pulwama.

The attachments are part of a continued crackdown on terror networks and their funding, with the NIA seizing properties belonging to key conspirators.

The attachment action, taken under Section 33 (1) of the UA (P) Act, 1967, in pursuance of recent orders of the NIA Special Court at Jammu, comes as a major step towards dismantling the terror outfits operating in J&K.

The attached properties largely belonged to Fayaz Ahmad Magray, a resident of Lethpora, who was arrested in February 2019.

Earlier, in May 2023, the NIA attached six shops belonging to Magray located in Lethpora.

The CRPF camp, located in Lethpora, was attacked on the night of 30th December 2017 by three JEM terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons, explosives, and ammunition. The trio had forced their way into the camp and attacked the personnel there, resulting in the martyrdom of five CRPF personnel and injuries to three others.

NIA Investigations had revealed Fayaz to be an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the proscribed JeM terror organization in South Kashmir.